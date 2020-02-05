Staying too warm to worry about wintry precipitation

TODAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers, Cooler. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain. Lo 36.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 52.

Cooler air has descended into Central PA overnight with temperatures starting in the 30s this morning. Expect some light showers early today with clouds remaining for much of this Wednesday. Just like yesterday, the sun may try to peek out at times, but clouds will be stubborn for most areas. Much of the day will be dry too, with any shower activity remaining spotty and light. Temperatures this afternoon will hover around 40 degrees. Tonight will bring periods of rain as another wave of low pressure lifts northward into the region. At one time, it looked like a wintry mix was possible with this system. However, temperatures at the surface look to remain well above freezing tonight and warm air aloft should keep the precipitation as plain rainfall too. The warm air wins out yet again.

Tomorrow will feature scattered showers and despite a cool start, temperatures should warm into the lower 50s during the late afternoon. Rain will pick up in intensity by Thursday evening and overnight as temperatures continue to sit in the 50s. Again, the warm air will not be denied and some heavy rain is possible overnight Thursday into early Friday. At this time, 0.50-1.00″ seems likely across Central PA through Friday afternoon when the rain tapers off. The front finally clears Friday afternoon to bring more seasonable conditions for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s. There is a chance for some snow showers on Sunday, but we do not expect much at this time. Warm air sticks around next week too!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara