Storm snaps trees, destroys barn near Dillsburg

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– “It was quick. It was quick — less than seven minutes and it was over,” said Judy Groop, Monaghan Township, York County, resident.

Although, seven minutes was just enough. Neighbors along Locust Lane and South Grantham Road first heard the heavy rains and winds, and then they saw what they can do.

“There were lots of leaves and pieces of trees flying by, and then I saw my chair is out in the yard,” Groop said.

Groop’s chair was minor compared to downed power lines right down the road from her house.

“I heard it pop,” Groop said.

Snapped trees and branches littered the road.

Groop’s next-door neighbor, Bruce Borolle, and his barn were also hit hard. The storm stripped the roof off the structure.

“Then all of a sudden trees were blowing and bending, and they seemed to be swirling,” Borolle said.

The neighborhood has seen weather before. During winter, Monaghan Township gets socked with snow and the winds have done damage in the past.

So, if you’re wondering when this intense weather will stop, Monaghan Township residents…are not.

“I don’t know I just think we’re in for it. We’re just in for it,” Groop said.

“It’s a phenomenon. Change is going to happen, and you’re going to get it,” Borolle said.