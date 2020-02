HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Pennsylvania voters will now have access to 67 new webpages dedicated to helping voters learn about there county's voting systems, according to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

"We want to make sure all voters go to the polls feeling confident and equipped with the information they need to cast their ballots on their new voter-verifiable paper ballot voting systems," Secretary Boockvar said. "These customized websites will help ensure that all voters understand how to use the new auditable voting systems in use in their counties and give all Pennsylvania voters a clear understanding of the voting tools and options available to them."