Summer camp helping kids and dogs

A summer camp is teaching kids and dogs to help others. It’s called the Susquehanna Service Dogs Summer Dog Camp. The program for 2019 is July 8-19.

As kids most of us spent the summer at the pool or playing with friends. We’re highlighting a unique summer camp that allows kids to help others while having fun.

These campers enjoy arts and crafts and picture day but one thing makes this camp extra special…dogs! And lots of them.

Each camper, like Megan Orris, is paired with a lab for the week. “Amadeus, sit. Good boy!” Megan describes her partner Amadeus as a sweet, friendly dog who loves belly rubs. Right now he’s working on basic training.



Someday all these dogs will hopefully go on to help people with disabilities.

“[These dogs will help] Veterans or non-military related PTSD, children and adults with autism,” said Director of Susquehanna Service Dogs, Pam Foreman. She continued “The dogs can also be hearing dogs and facility dogs to help in schools and courthouses. There’s a wide variety!”

20-25 dogs graduate from the program every year. The nonprofit is currently holding a capital campaign to expand its facility in Grantville, Dauphin County. The goal is to train more dogs and help more people.

“We have 56 acres,” said Foreman. “We have a Kennel Yard which is an advanced area for training dogs. We also have a converted horse barn that is their residence Monday-Friday. That’s one of the things where we would like to have a better facility.”

It takes 2 years to train a service dog. This summer camp is just the beginning. “I honestly, I love being with dogs,” said camper Megan. “I also love knowing they’re going to go to help people who need them and help them live better lives”.

The camp ends July 19th. It will be back in the summer of 2020. 24 campers, ages 10-14 are all graduating from the program this year. It costs $425 for each camper to participate. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit.

The camp is in high demand. All 24 slots filled up within three minutes of registration opening online. Right now the nonprofit is focused on raising money in its capital campaign to expand the facilities. Once they do that they’ll consider expanding the program to more kids.

SSD is also looking for people throughout the year to be puppy sitters, puppy raisers, and volunteers. To learn more about the organization or get in contact with them to volunteer, click here.