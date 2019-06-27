Swatara Police save three people overdosing in same truck on Route 322

In the opioid epidemic, every second counts.

For three people in Swatara Township Saturday night, time was almost up.

According to police, three people in the same vehicle on Route 322 were close to dying from overdoses when officers arrived in the nick of time.

“Officers were on their way to another call for service when they came upon this truck that was partially on the roadway and mostly on the shoulder,” said Lt. Tom Stauffer, Swatara Police Department.

As police approached the truck, it did not take long to see something was very wrong.

“They were displaying agonal breathing, and there was a female in the backseat who was slumped over, and she was actually turning blue,” Stauffer said.

Officers immediately got to work, using four doses of Narcan and shutting down an entire lane of the highway.

“They administered naloxone to all three individuals and worked together to get the individuals out of the truck to continue rendering aid,” Stauffer said.

The Narcan and eventual IV drugs later administered by EMTS brought the three victims back from the brink of death.

“In the end, all three of them were on their feet and walked to the ambulance to be transported to a local hospital,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer said testing is still being done on the exact drug found in the trio’s system, but one thing is clear.

“Heroin is nothing to play with. There’s very real consequences to the thing that you do, and sometimes, that means it will take your life,” Stauffer said.



The investigation is far from complete. Stauffer said it’s possible that three people may face criminal charges.