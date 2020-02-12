Swatara Township Police K9 Officer, handler honored

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A high honor was awarded to Swatara Township Police Department’s K9 officer and his handler.

K9 JT and his handler Corporal Timothy Bloss were named ‘Officer of the Year’.

The department started using canines in the last few years after a long hiatus.

The township said the dogs serve an important dual purpose.

“They help, you know, bridge the gap between people and the officers because everybody wants to come up and talk to the handlers and meet the dogs, but they also serve their purpose for serving warrants, apprehensions, drug searches,” said Darrell Reider, Director of Public Safety.

JT was born in Slovakia in 2017.

He is certified in narcotics detection, building searches, and tracking.