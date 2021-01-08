Tech Bytes: President ‘indefinitely’ banned from Facebook, Mercedes-Benz unveils “Hyperscreen” display, SpaceX performs another successful launch and landing

Facebook announced Thursday it is banning President Donald Trump’s Facebook account “indefinitely.” Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said the president will be banned from Facebook and Instagram until the peaceful transfer of power is complete. The accounts were blocked temporarily after Trump posted a video calling for the mob to go home.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its massive 56-inch “Hyperscreen” display. The screen will stretch across the dashboard of an all-new electric sedan debuting in 2021. The screen even includes air vents.

SpaceX has started the new year off by successfully launching a new communication satellite into space, The Falcon 9, which blasted off from Florida, successfully landed on a drone ship minutes later. Another SpaceX launch is scheduled for next week.