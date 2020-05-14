The Latest: President Trump speaks at Allentown distribution center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The latest on President Trump’s speech at the Owens and Minor distribution center:

2:57 p.m.

The president announced an initiative to “replenish and modernize” the national stockpile of medical supplies.

2:55 p.m.

“Every day you prove that American workers are truly the best in the world,” Trump said, stating that more products are being continually made in the United States. The president says he talked with Owens and Minor representatives regarding an increase in domestic-made products.

He claims that 80-90% of products of what is distributed is made in the U.S.