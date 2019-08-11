Timeline for Tanger Outlets repairs TBD one year after sinkhole

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday marks one year since a giant sinkhole swallowed several vehicles at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County.

The incident sparked panic and confusion. The panic is gone, but the confusion about what’s next remains.

“My car is all in one piece,” Rep. Sheryl Delozier said Saturday. “I’m sure everybody else’s is.”

365 days ago, Delozier talked with ABC27 when she found out her car was trapped in the sinkhole.

“We parked the car and we went in the store and the next thing we know is our car is in a sinkhole,” Delozier told us last year.

Investigators say the sinkhole was caused by a stormwater management system that collapsed.

Shoppers were shocked.

“The next day, you see it on the news and you’re like, ‘wow we were just there,” said Yolanda Highsmith, who comes to the outlets every August. “Thank God it wasn’t us.”

One year later, the parking lots are packed, but the damage remains.

Repairs were setback after a massive fire burned at the construction site.

Heat caused even more harm to nearby stores.

Now, outlet managers says they’re trying, but don’t have a timeline for when things will to return to normal.

Representatives from the outlets were not available for an interview Saturday. They say they are working to remove the burned remains and have ordered replacement crates.

Some visitors say the hole is an eyesore to an otherwise beautiful complex.

“I really thought it was fixed at this point, and then when I got here, I was like, ‘wow, the hole was still there,” said Highsmith. “They should give us a time frame because people are here, people go around. It’s less parking.”

Delozier has no hard feelings.

“I feel in bad in the sense that they really had a big issue unfortunately,” said Delozier. “They’re working their hardest to get it back into one piece. Obviously, they want their customers to come back.”

Investigators don’t know what caused the fire that set everything back.