Turning breezy today, rain on tap for Saturday evening

TODAY: Stray AM Shower, Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold! Lo 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny Start, Rain By Evening. Hi 45.

SUNDAY: AM Showers, Breezy. Hi 45.

Yet another front will move through the region this morning and then stall out just south of Pennsylvania. While the clouds have returned, there shouldn’t be much rain with the front as it looks moisture-starved. A stray shower is possible as the front comes through this morning, but that’s about it. Behind the front, it will turn breezy this afternoon and cooler. Highs will be in the 50s early today, before falling into the 40s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday morning remains clear, cold, and dry. A low will develop along the stalled front and push moisture back to the north later in the day. Clouds will increase after lunchtime and rain is expected to develop after sunset tomorrow evening. While much of Saturday should be dry, rain will be around for any Saturday evening plans. It will continue Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will turn breezy and feature clearing skies. Both weekend days will feature high temperatures in the mid-40s. Models indicate between 0.25-0.50″ of rain for Saturday night.

Thanksgiving week begins with lots of sunshine and milder conditions. Highs may reach the mid-50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a period of showers on Wednesday, with cooler and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara