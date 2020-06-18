Virtual Science Fair: Dev Lochan

abc27 partnered with Whitaker Center to host the inaugural virtual science fair.

Entries came in from across the country and this week, we’re announcing the blue ribbon entries from each category. We actually had two award-winning entries in the 9 to 12th grade group.

Today, we congratulate Dev Lochan, whose project was “reducing ground reaction forces in shoes with magnetic levitation.”

That essentially means that he explored magnetic levitation in shoes to make them softer, and to alleviate foot pain.