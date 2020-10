MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - United States House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise met with Congressman Scott Perry at Kuppy's Diner in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon. Scalise was in town for a private fundraiser, and he is well aware of the importance of the 10th congressional race. "Pennsylvania is a battleground state and it is a battleground district," said Scalise, "Scott is my friend, and it is important he returns to Washington D.C."

Perry says he will continue to tell voters that he can relate to their concerns. "I forgot to put out the trash this morning, so it is still sitting there," said Perry, "I have children who are trying to learn in school or virtually during the pandemic, I understand the uncertainty."