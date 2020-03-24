Wendy’s employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — An employee who works at the Wendy’s on Lincoln Highway E. in Lancaster County has tested positive for Covid-19.

This news was confirmed by NPC Quality Burgers – the franchise organization that operates Wendy’s on Lincoln Highway E.

The employee is currently in quarantine receiving treatment. All employees have been notified of the case and are closely following the advice of public health officials.

NPC has asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home and to self-quarantine and monitor their conditions.

NPCsays a thorough and deep cleaning of the entire facility has been conducted.