What’s Going Around: COVID-19, respiratory illnesses, strep throat, ear infections

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports viral upper respiratory infections this week. Some have turned out to be positive cases of COVID-19, though most are testing negative and are consistent with a different viral illness.

They’re also reporting fevers, sinus infections, coughs, diarrhea, strep throat and croup.

UPMC Express Cares are still seeing many cases of fall allergies, and in some cases the allergy symptoms are exacerbating asthma. Allergic rhinitis causes runny nose, itchy nose and eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and sometimes an itchy or scratchy throat from the post nasal drainage. Allergies should never cause a fever. And although some children feel a bit tired from their allergy symptoms, they should still be able to go to school and be active through the day. Most cases of allergic rhinitis responds well to over-the-counter antihistamines. Ask your doctor or medical provider which antihistamine would be best for your child.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports viral upper respiratory infections, strep throat, nausea and vomiting.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing allergies, ear infections and some middle respiratory infections such as bronchiolitis. There’s not too much strep throat around right now given the emphasis on personal hygiene and masking and virtual classrooms.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital saw an increase in the number of patients with the common cold. They are also seeing upper respiratory viruses.