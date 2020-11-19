Wolf Administration modernizing 911 service in Pa.

In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

On Thursday the Wolf Administration announced The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) selected Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to partner with them and Pennsylvania’s county-based 911 centers in upgrading the state’s 911 system to a Next Generation 911 platform.

“Next Generation 911 will enable Pennsylvania’s 911 system to keep pace with the technology people are using every day,” says PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “These improvements to our 911 system mark a significant milestone that will solidify our commitment to support Pennsylvania’s 911 professionals, emergency responders and citizens, and will ultimately save lives.”

This effort will modernize the 911 system to allow for more data-rich communications and enhance access to emergency services for at-risk communities such as the deaf and hard of hearing.

The modernizations will include:

Enhancing the speed and accuracy of 911 call delivery

facilitating the availability of text-to-911 statewide

Supporting quick and efficient data-sharing capabilities throughout the entire 911 community

Providing a more robust and interconnected infrastructure to withstand natural and human-caused disasters

The seven-year $137 million statewide Next Generation 911 project will be fully funded by the $1.65 911 surcharge consumers in Pa. are assessed on communications services capable of contacting 911.