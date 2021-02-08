Wolf Administration to announce expansion of food assistance program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Certain college students are about to qualify for the state’s food assurance program.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a temporary change in eligibility to give more students the help they need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Wolf Administration is expected to make the announcement Monday and it will mean free meals for students in need of support.

The expansion of the SNAP will be temporary. Certain students who would normally qualify for these benefits based on their family’s income but are exempt due to being a student, will now be eligible for the program.

Parents’ incomes are still factored into determining if college students qualify for SNAP for those , but at least for now, these students will receive a benefit more commensurate to their household size that they would otherwise not get because they are a student.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, college students who are eligible for a state or federal work study program, regardless of whether they are actually participating, or students who have an estimated family contribution of $0 on their federal student aid determination are now eligible for snap.

The announcement will be made during a media only call and will take place on Monday at 1:00 p.m.