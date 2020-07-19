WWII vet birthday

Saturday was the 95th birthday celebration for World War II veteran Samuel “Red” Stettler.

The party was held indoors at the Lewisberry Borough Park in York County.

Originally 125 people were invited but it was cut down to 25 because of Covid-19.

Stettler’s daughter, Evelyn, said, “They took all the necessary precautions to make sure the celebration would go on as scheduled.”

Evelyn says, “There’s very few WWII vets left, as we know, they are dyeing off hundreds a day, so there’s very few left even in his VFW where he was apart of. We have to remember what these men fought for during WWII to be able to live like we are today”.

They hold a milestone birthday celebration for her father every five years.