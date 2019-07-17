York City Fire can bill insurance companies for services after council approves proposal

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City council voted Tuesday to allow its fire department to bill for its services.

“Expenses are extremely high and we’re just trying to recoup some of that,” said Chief Chad Deardorff. “This will be directly billed to the insurance company, no property owner will be sent an invoice.”

The vote to approve the proposal now allows the department to bill an insurance company for a host of services – things like engines, aerial ladders, foam or power tools. Deardorff believes it’s an easy way to generate revenue that right now, goes uncollected.

He says for two hours of firefighting service, fuel and personnel, it costs the Department anywhere from $15 to $20,000.

“We are not billing any taxpayer, any taxpayer will not receive a bill,” said Deardorff.

Here’s how it works – after a call, third-party PA Fire Recovery Service, will work on the department’s behalf to try and recoup costs associated with everyday emergency calls.

“[PA Fire Recovery Service] have access to our records management which they will come through, they’ll pull out what is billable, allowed to be billed,” said Deardorff.

An approved billing list includes things like an engine, at $350 an hour; an aerial ladder at $400 an hour.

Plus, there are smaller things too, like hoses at $25 per 50 feet, and foam at $60 a gallon.

“They will be able to recoup some revenue that is not taxpayer money,” said City Councilwoman Edquina Washington. “I know that other cities and other municipalities have passed the ordinance and they’re utilizing the funds and it has worked great.”

Deardorff says any money the department earns back will help to maintain staff vehicles and/or buy new ones. Deardorff explains many insurance policies already have this sort of reimbursement built-in, and they’re just now legally going to be able to take advantage.

‘It’s apart of an insurance policy…that’s actually designed to come back for services rendered,” said Deardorff.

Premiums should not be affected, Deardorff says, by any invoice submitted to insurance companies, which is part of the information that fire crews already gather during routine calls.

Deardorff estimates that the new initiative will help them bring in anywhere from $25 – $35,000 a year.