York County Rail Trail Authority adding nearly 8.5 miles of new trails

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Rail Trail Authority is acquiring 8.45 miles of dormant rail line located East and West of Spring Grove. The dormant rail line will be converted into a trail following the area’s increase in pedestrian traffic by 242% during the coronavirus pandemic.

The line, operated by York Railway, has been dormant for more than 16 years. The purchase is divided into two sections – 5.25 miles from the Penn and Heidelberg townships’ border to just west of Spring Grove Borough, and 3.2 miles from Main Street in Spring Grove to Stoverstown Road in West Manchester Township.

Rail acquisition is in two sections, indicated by the bright green lines

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler stated “This new rail acquisition is a significant step toward expanding equitable trail access in York County, further connecting our communities, leveraging our incredible outdoor assets, and ensuring residents of Hanover, Spring Grove, and surrounding areas have similar, close-to-home access to trails in the future.”

The authority plans on converting the rail corridor sections into trail that will connect sections of the Hanover Trolley Trail previously built in Hanover and Penn Township and Spring Grove and Jackson Township.