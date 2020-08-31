Youth Ten Times Ministries holds school supply giveaway

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Youth Ten Times Ministries in Middletown, Dauphin County held a school supplies and spaghetti dinner giveaway on Sunday.

Parents picked up free school supplies including note books, pens, paper, and other items including face masks that will be helpful during the school year.

Organizers also gave out safety kits to health care providers who are working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Top Stories: