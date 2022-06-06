UPMC Cancer WebChat August 11th 2022

Welcome to the UPMC Cancer WebChat!

If you or a loved one has a cancer diagnosis, you need to know your options. Getting a cancer diagnosis can be scary. There are so many questions, and so many decisions to be made. To help educate about important health topics, we have several health specialists here live to answer your questions.

To ask a question: click “Comment”, enter your name, then click “Sign In” and you can then type and submit your question.

Meet the Experts

Nathan Brooks, MD, urology, and urologic oncology Nathan Brooks, MD, is a fellowship-trained urologic oncologist with UPMC Urology of Central PA. He received his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Tulsa School of Community Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Iowa, followed by his fellowship in cancer care at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Brooks’ clinical interests include urologic oncology, including cancers of the prostate, kidney, penis, testicle, and adrenal gland, with specific expertise in the treatment of bladder cancer. His interests also include kidney stones, robotic and laparoscopic surgery, lower urinary tract symptoms, erectile dysfunction, and LGBTQ+ care, including gender affirming orchiectomy. He has authored more than 30 papers, book chapters, and online articles on urologic oncology topics and is a member of American Urological Association and the Society of Urologic Oncology.

Joshua Kesterson, MD Gynecologic Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical Director, Gynecologic Oncology Program at UPMC in Central Pa. Joshua Kesterson, MD, is a fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the gynecologic oncology program at UPMC in Central Pa. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri and completed his residency in obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health at the University of Louisville, followed by his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Kesterson’s clinical interests include gynecologic oncology such as ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancer, immunotherapy, and HPV, and his research interests include quality improvement, ovarian cancer, and endometrial carcinoma. He is a member of the Society for Gynecologic Oncologists, the Foundation for Women’s Cancer, and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society