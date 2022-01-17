UPMC Cardiology WebChat February 17th 2022

David Loran, MD

Dr. Loran, chief of vascular surgery at UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC West Shore, and UPMC Community Osteopathic, specializes in cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery. He is board-certified in thoracic surgery and surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and earned his medical degree at Texas A&M University College of Medicine. He completed his residency and a fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.