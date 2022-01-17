UPMC Cardiology WebChat February 17th 2022

Meet The Doctors
Thomas Morris, DO
Dr. Morris is a non-invasive cardiologist and co-medical director of sports and exercise cardiology at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography and nuclear medicine, Dr. Morris completed medical school and residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine followed by fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in New Jersey.
Adam Seitz, MD
Dr. Seitz specializes in pediatric cardiology and is board-certified in neonatal-perinatal medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics. He completed medical school at Drexel University College of Medicine and residency at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital followed by fellowship in pediatric cardiology at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
David Loran, MD
Dr. Loran, chief of vascular surgery at UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC West Shore, and UPMC Community Osteopathic, specializes in cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery. He is board-certified in thoracic surgery and surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and earned his medical degree at Texas A&M University College of Medicine. He completed his residency and a fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
Anay Pradhan, MD, PhD
Dr. Pradhan is an interventional cardiologist with UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, Dr. Pradhan completed his internship, residency and fellowship at the Milton S. Hershey Medical School. He finished his fellowship in interventional cardiology at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Santina Sperling, CRNP
Santina specializes in cardiology and is certified as an adult health nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Ms. Sperling earned her master of science in nursing at York College of Pennsylvania.
Gail Gustafson, CRNP
Gail specializes in cardiothoracic surgery and is certified as an adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Ms. Gustafson earned her master of science in nursing at Catholic University of America.
