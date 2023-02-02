UPMC Heart WebChat February 15th 2023

Welcome to the UPMC Heart WebChat!
Meet the Experts
Emelia Bittenbinder, MD
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
Emelia Bittenbinder, MD, specializes in vascular surgery and is board-certified in surgery and vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Bittenbinder earned her medical degree at Texas A&M University School of Medicine and completed a residency and a fellowship at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Michael Bosak, MD
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
Michael Bosak, MD, specializes in interventional cardiology and cardiology and is board-certified certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Bosak earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine and completed a residency and two fellowships at Temple University Hospital.
Hemal Gada, MD
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
Hemal Gada, MD, specializes in structural heart disease, interventional cardiology, and vascular surgery and is certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed his medical degree at the University of Michigan Medical School, followed by a residency at Washington University School of Medicine and fellowships at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.
David Loran, MD
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
David Loran, MD, specializes in cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery and is board-certified in thoracic surgery and surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Loran earned his medical degree at Texas A&M University College of Medicine, and completed his residency and a fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
Chinmay Patel, MD
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
Chinmay Patel, MD, specializes in cardiology and electrophysiology and is board-certified in clinical cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Patel earned his medical degree at SMT N.H.L. Municipal Medical College. He completed his residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo and a fellowship at Lankenau Medical Center.