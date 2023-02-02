UPMC Heart WebChat February 15th 2023

Hemal Gada, MD

UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute

Hemal Gada, MD, specializes in structural heart disease, interventional cardiology, and vascular surgery and is certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed his medical degree at the University of Michigan Medical School, followed by a residency at Washington University School of Medicine and fellowships at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.