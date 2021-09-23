UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Webchat

Watch a special edition of abc27’s Good Day PA, Thursday, October 14, at 10 a.m. to discover how UPMC Hillman Cancer Center supports and guides patients through their cancer journey and meet patients who have faced a battle with cancer and won.
David Weksberg, MD
Dr. Weksberg is a radiation oncologist and is board certified in radiation oncology by the American Board of Radiology. He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Kit Lu, MD
Dr. Lu is a breast medical oncologist and hematology oncologist. She is board-certified in hematology, internal medicine and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Lu received her medical degree from Florida State University College of Medicine and completed her residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – Internal Medicine, followed by her fellowship at the National Institutes of Health, GME.
Venkataraman Rajagopalan “Dr. Raj,” MD
Dr. Raj is a medical oncologist and is certified in hematology, medical oncology, and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He received his medical degree from Bangalore University, India and completed her residencies in Internal Medicine at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India and Englewood Hospital in New Jersey, followed by his fellowship in oncology-hematology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sudhamshi Toom, MD
Dr. Toom is a medical oncologist and is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She received her medical degree from Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology at Maimonides Medical Center, New York.