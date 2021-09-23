UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Webchat

Watch a special edition of abc27’s Good Day PA, Thursday, October 14, at 10 a.m. to discover how UPMC Hillman Cancer Center supports and guides patients through their cancer journey and meet patients who have faced a battle with cancer and won.

Plus, have your questions answered in a live web chat with cancer specialists from UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

To submit questions prior to the show, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.