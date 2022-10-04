UPMC Ortho Chat November 10th 2022

Nathan Wool, MD specializes in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine and is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He serves the West Shore and Carlisle communities and is affiliated with UPMC Carlisle, UPMC West Shore, UPMC Harrisburg, and UPMC Community Osteopathic. He completed his medical degree at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, residency at University of Kansas of Wichita, and fellowship at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio where he worked directly with the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and athletes at all levels.

Dr. Wool has experience and has treated patients at all levels including the Cincinnati Reds, and Division I, II, and III athletes in all sports. He is currently the team physician for Carlisle and Big Spring High Schools. Dr. Wool is focused on returning patients back to their level of function and activities in a safe and efficient manner. His clinical interests include minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder, open shoulder and elbow procedures specifically for the overhead athlete, knee and elbow ligamentous reconstructions, cartilage restoration procedures including total knee arthroplasty and MACI and shoulder instability and rotator cuff repairs.