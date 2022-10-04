UPMC Ortho Chat November 10th 2022

Welcome to the UPMC Ortho WebChat!
Meet the Experts
Casey Kiser, MD, specializes in orthopedic surgery and shoulder and elbow orthopedic surgery and is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He practices at UPMC West Shore Orthopaedics and is affiliated with UPMC West Shore, UPMC Community Osteopathic, UPMC Carlisle, and UPMC Harrisburg. He completed his fellowship program at Texas Education and Research Foundation for Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, residency program at Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center, and medical degree at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
Melissa Meyer, DO, is a fellowship-trained pediatric orthopaedic surgeon with Pediatric Orthopaedics of Central PA-UPMC. She received her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her orthopaedic surgery residency at Rowan University/Inspira Medical Center, followed by her pediatric orthopaedic surgery fellowship at Washington University of St. Louis/St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Meyer’s clinical interests include general pediatric orthopaedics, fracture management, hip dysplasia, limb length discrepancies, lower extremity deformity, and neuromuscular diseases. She is a member of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopaedics. Outside of medicine, Dr. Meyer enjoys spending time with family and her dog, traveling, and hiking.
Nathan Wool, MD specializes in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine and is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He serves the West Shore and Carlisle communities and is affiliated with UPMC Carlisle, UPMC West Shore, UPMC Harrisburg, and UPMC Community Osteopathic. He completed his medical degree at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, residency at University of Kansas of Wichita, and fellowship at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio where he worked directly with the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and athletes at all levels.
Dr. Wool has experience and has treated patients at all levels including the Cincinnati Reds, and Division I, II, and III athletes in all sports. He is currently the team physician for Carlisle and Big Spring High Schools. Dr. Wool is focused on returning patients back to their level of function and activities in a safe and efficient manner. His clinical interests include minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder, open shoulder and elbow procedures specifically for the overhead athlete, knee and elbow ligamentous reconstructions, cartilage restoration procedures including total knee arthroplasty and MACI and shoulder instability and rotator cuff repairs.
Lauren Zeitlinger, DO, is an orthopaedic surgeon with Orthopaedic Specialists of Central PA-UPMC. She received her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her orthopaedic residency at The Orthopedic Residency of York, WellSpan York Hospital, followed by her Sarcoma and Advanced Clinical Fellowship – Musculoskeletal Oncology at the University of California – Davis. Dr. Zeitlinger’s clinical interests include complex joint reconstruction, complex limb salvage, reconstruction and/or fixation of metastatic bone disease, pediatric benign bone and soft tissue tumors, pediatric malignant bone and soft tissue tumors.
Dr. Zeitlinger is a former Division 1 cross country athlete and avid runner. She enjoys baking and spending time outdoors with her husband and dogs. She and her husband just welcomed a newborn son.