UPMC Orthopaedic WebChat

UPMC Orthopaedic Care provides access to specialists in orthopaedics, sports medicine, podiatry, and concussion management. The wide range of services and many locations throughout central PA make it convenient to schedule appointments to treat or prevent injuries. Get answers to your most pressing questions today via live webchat with one of UPMC’s orthopaedic experts.
Plus, have your questions answered in a live webchat with specialists from UPMC Pinnacle. Thursday, November 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. All on a special edition of abc27’s Good Day PA.
To submit questions, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.
Torres Ruth, MD
Torre Ruth, MD, is an orthopaedic trauma surgeon with UPMC West Shore Orthopaedics and is certified in orthopaedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He received his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine and completed his residency at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, followed by his fellowship in orthopaedic trauma surgery at Allegheny General Hospital. Dr. Ruth’s clinical interests include orthopaedic trauma surgery and complex fracture care.
Eric Kutz, DO
Eric Kutz, DO, is an orthopaedic surgeon with Orthopaedic Specialists of Central PA-UPMC and is certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Kutz received his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at UPMC Harrisburg. Prior to joining Orthopaedic Specialists of Central PA-UPMC, he had been in private practice for 12 years and an attending physician at the UPMC orthopaedic residency program in Harrisburg. Dr. Kutz’s clinical interests include general orthopaedics, total joint arthroplasty, sports medicine, and fracture care.
Jennifer Cromer, PsyD
Jennifer Cromer, PhD, ABPP-CN, is a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist with Central Pa. Sports Medicine—UPMC. She received her doctorate in clinical psychology with a neuropsychology concentration from the University of Connecticut including an internship at the Yale University School of Medicine. She then completed her postdoctoral fellowship in neuropsychology at Harvard Medical School before working at a rehabilitation hospital for the past decade. Dr. Cromer’s clinical interests include care for those who have sustained a traumatic brain injury/concussion, neurorehabilitation, and nonpharmacological approaches to behavioral and emotional disorders.
Casey Kiser, MD
Casey Kiser, MD, is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with UPMC West Shore Orthopaedics and is certified in orthopaedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed his residency at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, followed by his fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at Texas Orthopaedic Hospital. Dr. Kiser specializes in surgery of the shoulder, elbow, and upper extremities.