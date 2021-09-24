UPMC Orthopaedic WebChat

UPMC Orthopaedic Care provides access to specialists in orthopaedics, sports medicine, podiatry, and concussion management. The wide range of services and many locations throughout central PA make it convenient to schedule appointments to treat or prevent injuries. Get answers to your most pressing questions today via live webchat with one of UPMC’s orthopaedic experts.

Plus, have your questions answered in a live webchat with specialists from UPMC Pinnacle. Thursday, November 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. All on a special edition of abc27’s Good Day PA.

To submit questions, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.