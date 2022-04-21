UPMC Women’s Health Webchat May 12th 2022

Welcome to the UPMC Women’s Health WebChat!
Meet the Doctors
Melissa Brown, PsyD – Pinnacle Health Psychology Associates
Dr. Brown is a clinical psychologist. She received her doctoral degree from Chestnut Hill College, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship specializing in the treatment of autism and developmental disorders.
Dr. Brown’s experience includes treating toddlers, children/adolescents, and adults with co-morbid diagnoses of autism and anxiety, obsessive-compulsive symptoms, depression, ADHD, and trauma. She utilizes an integrative approach; drawing upon object relations, cognitive behavioral and verbal behavioral modalities to treat various mental health disorders affecting both children/adolescents and adults.
Patricia B. Katzenmoyer, CRNP – UPMC Divine Mercy Womens Health
Ms. Katzenmoyer is a nurse practitioner certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is also certified as a fertility care practitioner and medical consultant by the American Academy of Fertility Care Professionals. Ms. Katzenmoyer earned her bachelor’s in nursing from DeSales University, followed by her master’s in nursing, and doctorate in nursing practice from Widener University School of Nursing.
Ms. Katzenmoyer has 25 years of experience assessing, diagnosing, and treating a full complement of gynecologic and obstetric conditions, including high-risk obstetrics, infertility, and menopause. She has expertise with many procedures, including colposcopy. She has vast experience caring for patients with PCOS and endometriosis, as well as diagnosing cancers and making referrals for surgical and oncological treatment. Dr. Katzenmoyer emphasizes cooperative evaluation and therapy that aligns with a woman’s natural cycle.
Joshua Kesterson, MD – Women’s Cancer Center
Dr. Kesterson is a fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the gynecologic oncology program at UPMC in Central Pa. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri and completed his residency in obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health at the University of Louisville, followed by his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Dr. Kesterson’s clinical interests include gynecologic oncology such as ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancer, immunotherapy, and HPV, and his research interests include quality improvement, ovarian cancer, and endometrial carcinoma. He is a member of the Society for Gynecologic Oncologists, the Foundation for Women’s Cancer, and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.
Mehreen Qureshi, MD – UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
Dr. Qureshi specializes in cardiology and is certified in cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She received her medical degree from Allama Iqbal Medical College, completed her residency at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, followed by her fellowships at Columbia University Irving Medical Center Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, and University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
She practices at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC Community Osteopathic, UPMC West Shore, UPMC Memorial, and UPMC Carlisle. Dr. Qureshi completed her residency program at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.