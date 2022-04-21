UPMC Women’s Health Webchat May 12th 2022

Patricia B. Katzenmoyer, CRNP – UPMC Divine Mercy Womens Health

Ms. Katzenmoyer is a nurse practitioner certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is also certified as a fertility care practitioner and medical consultant by the American Academy of Fertility Care Professionals. Ms. Katzenmoyer earned her bachelor’s in nursing from DeSales University, followed by her master’s in nursing, and doctorate in nursing practice from Widener University School of Nursing.

Ms. Katzenmoyer has 25 years of experience assessing, diagnosing, and treating a full complement of gynecologic and obstetric conditions, including high-risk obstetrics, infertility, and menopause. She has expertise with many procedures, including colposcopy. She has vast experience caring for patients with PCOS and endometriosis, as well as diagnosing cancers and making referrals for surgical and oncological treatment. Dr. Katzenmoyer emphasizes cooperative evaluation and therapy that aligns with a woman’s natural cycle.