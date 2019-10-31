UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Webchat

Watch a special edition of abc27’s Good Day PA, Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m. to discover how UPMC Hillman Cancer Center supports and guides patients through their cancer journey and meet patients who have faced a battle with cancer and won.
Plus, have your questions answered in a live web chat with cancer specialists from UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
To submit questions, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Modi, ipsam! Nihil quo minima nulla atque! Modi, ipsam! Nihil quo minima nulla atque!
Radiation Oncologist
Dr. Barron completed his radiation oncology residency at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and earned his medical degree at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
A member of the American Society for Radiation Oncology and National Comprehensive Cancer Network Scholar, Dr. Barron has special expertise in genitourinary, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, and central nervous system-related malignancies.
Medical Director
Dr. Reninger completed his fellowship in hematology/medical oncology at the University of Florida in Gainesville and earned his medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, also in Philadelphia. Board-certified in medical oncology and internal medicine, Dr. Reninger enjoys all aspects of clinical practice in hematology and oncology and has special interests in genitourinary, gastrointestinal, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.
Co-Medical Director
Dr. Weksberg earned his medical degree at Baylor College of Medicine and served as co-chief resident at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He is published on several topics, including SBRT for spinal tumors, breast cancer, and central nervous system malignancies.