UPMC Cardiac WebChat

Is your heart in shape for sports? Watch a special edition of abc27’s Good Day PA, Thursday, February 27, at 10 am to learn how UPMC Pinnacle is helping build better athletes with cutting-edge cardiovascular care. You’ll also meet athletes who have been helped to prevent and recover from heart-related issues thanks to UPMC Pinnacle medical professionals.

Plus, have your questions answered in a live webchat with specialists from UPMC Pinnacle.

To submit questions, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.