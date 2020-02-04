UPMC Cardiac WebChat

William Apollo, MD

Dr. Apollo is a non-invasive cardiologist and co-medical director of sports cardiology at UPMC Pinnacle Heart and Vascular Institute. He completed medical school, residency and fellowship at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Apollo is board-certified in cardiovascular disease. He enjoys running and cycling and unites his passion for cycling and cardiology by writing heart-related articles for the cycling publication, VeloNews.



Steven Collina, MD

Steven Collina, MD, is the medical director for the Bone and Joint Center at UPMC Pinnacle. He is a board-certified sports medicine physician. Dr. Collina received his medical degree from University of South Florida College of Medicine, and he completed a residency in family medicine and a sports medicine fellowship at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Thomas Morris, DO

Dr. Morris is a non-invasive cardiologist and co-medical director of sports cardiology at UPMC Pinnacle Heart and Vascular Institute. Board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography and nuclear medicine, Dr. Morris completed medical school and residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine followed by fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in New Jersey. In his spare time, Dr. Morris is a general sports enthusiast and cycles competitively.