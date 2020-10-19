UPMC Orthopedic WebChat

Most of us will experience an occasional ache, stiffness, or pain in our spine, joints, ligaments, and tendons. These orthopedic injuries sometimes can resolve on their own but other times you may need medical advice from a team of doctors that are innovative, and patient centered. Today we have experts from Arlington Orthopedics–UPMC and PinnacleHealth Bone and Joint Center to share their expertise and guidance when dealing with a nagging or painful injury.
Plus, have your questions answered in a live webchat with specialists from UPMC Pinnacle.
To submit questions, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.
Timothy Ackerman, DO, board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Arlington Orthopedics-UPMC, is fellowship trained in both sports medicine and arthroscopy surgery. He specializes in arthroscopic knee and shoulder procedures. Dr. Ackerman received his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic medicine and completed his residency at UPMC Pinnacle.
William J. Beutler, MD, board-certified neurosurgeon at Arlington Orthopedics-UPMC, specializes in the treatment of spinal disorders, and completed an orthopedic fellowship in spinal surgery. Dr. Beutler received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his residency at Georgetown University. He is also the medical director for the Spine Care Center at UPMC Pinnacle.
Steven Collina, MD, is the medical director for the Bone and Joint Center at UPMC Pinnacle. He is a board-certified sports medicine physician. Dr. Collina received his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine, and he completed a residency in family medicine and a sports medicine fellowship at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.