Urologic Cancers Webchat

Have a question about urologic cancers, such as prostate, bladder, kidney or testicular cancer? Join experts from Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute on Tuesday, September 8 from 1-2 p.m. for a live chat event and have your questions answered. Ask the experts about the latest advances in cancer risk, early detection and prevention, the latest treatment options, and more. Join us Tuesday, September 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. as Doctors Matthew G. Kaag and Jay D. Raman, respond to your questions live!



Matthew G. Kaag, M.D. Matthew G. Kaag, M.D. is a fellowship-trained urologic oncologist specializing in the surgical management of urologic cancers. Urologic cancers are treated using a multidisciplinary approach, incorporating medical and radiation oncology to provide comprehensive treatment for complex cancer issues. Dr. Kaag is assistant professor of surgery and leads the genitourinary multidisciplinary cancer team at Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute. He completed his urology residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and a urologic oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Jay D. Raman, M.D. Jay D. Raman, M.D. specializes in robotic surgery for the management of urologic cancers. He works closely with medical oncology and radiation oncology specialists to ensure a multi-specialty, customized treatment approach. Dr. Raman is chief of the Division of Urology and associate professor of surgery. He received his undergraduate degree from MIT and graduated from Cornell University Medical College.Dr. Raman completed his urology residency at Cornell Medical Center followed by a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.