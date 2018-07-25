For years, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett has worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) to place waiting children with adoptive parents.

So far, 318 Kids have been taped over 290 taping sessions, 104 have Finalization, 18 more have family ID’d, with a 38% overall success rate and we’re not done yet!

So please watch Val’s Kids on Wednesday during the 7 p.m. news. It repeats on the Sunday 6 p.m. news as well. Perhaps you can open your heart and home to one of Val’s Kids!

For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).

