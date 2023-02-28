HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Blair Foundation of Pennsylvania raised awareness about Pennsylvania children in foster care looking for permanent homes in Hershey this week.

The foundation held its “Sweet Treats” matching event at the Hershey Lodge on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Families and youth met up with the hope of forming new bonds that will last a lifetime.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There are so many children in the state of Pennsylvania that need permanent homes and this event is especially important because it allows the kids to interact with families,” said Jill Schmidt of the Blair Foundation of Pennsylvania.

For more information on foster care and adoption, visit the Val’s Kids section of our website.