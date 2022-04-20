(WHTM) — Sweet, friendly, and spunky, are words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Adam.

Adam enjoys playing with Legos and cars. His favorite food is pizza. Adam wants to give back to his community and is looking forward to becoming a junior firefighter, and then a full-time firefighter one day.

The wish for those who know Adam is this: “That he could find a family that loves and accepts him for who he is and where he’s at Jessica Finsterbush, Adam’s CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate said.

“He is very motivated in his future. He has many inspirations and a potential family for him should support that going forward, Morgan Adams, Adam’s Child Specific Recruiter worker said. Adam would like to have pets, especially a dog. Adam looks forward to traveling with his forever family.