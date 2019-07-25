Val’s Kid: David

David is hoping you will make him a permanent part of your family. The teen enjoyed a day at Hersheypark. David loves arts and crafts, board games, and sports. His favorite is baseball. When it comes to food, he loves bacon pizza, corn dogs, root beer and coconut water.

A fun fact, David likes to crochet. “I’m kind, helpful, I like to be outside more, I like to decorate for Christmas and other holidays too,” David said.

“I want David to find a loving family that is willing to go through the ups and downs of teen years, Support him and show unconditional love. Everything he wants I want for him so badly,” Kari Darey, OCMI Worker said. David, who is a Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan would like to be the youngest in his family.