(WHTM) — Energetic and happy are words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Derek.

The teen enjoys projects and he is a huge Philadelphia Eagles Fan. His favorite subject is math. He believes in family and that he will be adopted one day.

“So, he is more like an indoor-outdoor kiddo. He likes hiking, camping, and fishing. He use to do martial arts when he was younger. You can find him on his bike just hanging out,” Child Specific Recruiter Nelly Valez said.

“We are looking for a home that will be able to provide permanency and love. He has a heart of gold, the way you love him, He is going to absolutely love you tenfold,” Older Child Matching Initiative Worker Cortney Claflin said.

Derek loves animals and would like to have siblings too