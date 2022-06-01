(WHTM) — Elyse loves horses, so she and I met at Sneed’s Quarter Horses in Dauphin County where she spent time grooming a few horses.”It just calms me.,” Elyse said.

Elyse shared the other activities she enjoys. “I really like doing arts and crafts and I like doing anything with my hands it feels therapeutic for me,” Elyse said.

She is looking forward to attending Harrisburg Area Community College one day. She wants to be a social worker.

“I’m a social worker and I know that Elyse wants to help the youth much like herself. Elyse is a very caring and kind person. She would do anything for anybody. she always puts others’ needs before her own. I wish for her to have the best in life and go to college and peruse her dreams and find a forever family that will accept her for who she is,.” Heather Edgar, Elyse’s permanency worker said.

Elyse is also working on her cooking and baking skills.