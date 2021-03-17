Cool, calm and collected. Those are the words used to describe Val’s Kid, Jamil.

The young man enjoys sports, especially lacrosse. Jamil has strong math skills and when he was asked about influential figures he admires, he named four.

“Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King,” Jamil said.

Jamil’s adoption and permanency specialist says Jamil can’t wait to find his forever family.

“We are looking for a mom and dad…because he really does so well with the male connection and the nurturing of the mother. Someone who is community-oriented that could go to his games, someone that can coach him, someone that could practice with him,” said Janaeyah Reid, an Adoption and Permanency Specialist.

Jamil would like to play professional sports one day. He would also like to be a carpenter.