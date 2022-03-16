Smart, fun, and energetic. Those are the words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Payten.

Payten enjoys playing board games, especially Trouble, Sorry, and Monopoly. Her favorite colors are red and black. She loves dogs and cats and is a huge movie fan. Payten excels academically and math is her favorite subject. Payten’s favorite foods are macaroni and cheese along with honey mustard chicken. Payten is also active, taking part in gymnastics.

If Payten had three wishes she would “go to Florida, go to Disney, go in the sea,” Payten said.

“I want to find Payten the perfect family, which I know is out there. I know they are out there. A family that loves her, Payten just wants to love and be loved, and I am doing everything that I can to find her that family,” Payten’s Permanency Specialist, Megan Anderson said.