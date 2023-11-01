(WHTM) – Wolves call the Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania home. The species is the favorite wild animal of Val’s Kid Robin.

“It’s awesome seeing the wolves. I really love seeing them. It’s like my dream come true,” said Robin.

Another dream this teen has is to find a forever family.

“Robin would love to be in, like an artsy, creative family who is just accepting of people for who they are,” said Katie Juliana, older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter.

Robin is looking forward to going to college.

“I’m still trying to figure out what college I want to go to. But I do know that it’s set in stone. That I want to go to college,” said Robin

Robin, who is still deciding on a major, enjoys writing and is currently working on a sci-fi book about aliens.

“He comes off as shy, but once you get to know him, he’s very happy. Go Lucky has a neat outlook on life and just has a lot of hope for the future,” said Shannon Beck Adoption Senior Caseworker.

“My wish for him is to find the family that he’s looking for. He’s ready to be in a family,” said Juliana.