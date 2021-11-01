Val’s Kids: Aden

(WHTM) — Brave, positive and smart are just some of the words used to describe Aden.

Aden enjoys the great outdoors, with bike riding at the top of his list. This young man is curious about the world around him. He also loves to sing and enjoys academics.

“I like school a lot. My favorite subjects are math, science and social studies,” Aden said.

“My wish for Aden would be for him to find a family who is loyal and committed and able to love him where he’s at now and also help him grow into the best version of himself,” senior adoption caseworker Morgan Adams said.

Aden hopes to be a professional singer or scientist one day. He’d love to have a dog or cat in his forever home.

For more information on Aden and SWAN, including post-permanency services, call 1-800-585-7926.