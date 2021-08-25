Val’s Kids: Aden

Brave, positive, and smart. Just some of the words used to describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Aden.

Aden enjoys the great outdoors and bike riding is at the top of his list. This young man is curious about the world around him. Aden loves to sing and when it comes to academics, “I like school a lot. My favorite subjects are math, science, and social studies,” Aden said.

“My wish for Aden would be for him to find a family who is loyal and committed and able to love him where he’s at now and also help him grow into the best version of himself,” Aden’s Senior Adoption Caseworker, Morgan Adams said. Aden hopes to be a singer or a scientist one day. He would love to have a dog or cat in his adoptive home.