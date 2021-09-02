Val’s Kids: Adonis

A fun-loving child with a big heart. Those words describe this week’s Val’s Kid, Adonis.

Adonis likes to help with chores and he’s looking for a forever family that will commit to loving and supporting him through life’s ups and downs. Here is what his adoption team is looking for too.

“Family that is interested in spending time together. Watching a movie or learning about what he’s interested in would be really good. He does well with structure,” Child Specific Recruiter, Angela Phillips said.

Adonis also loves playing outdoors with neighborhood kids.