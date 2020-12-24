Val’s Kids: Amanda

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Amanda is a sweet young lady who always has a compliment for everyone!

Her favorite colors are pink and purple and she loves to dress up on special occasions.

Amanda is a Disney fan and her favorite movie is Frozen.

She likes to ride her bike, play in the park and go for walks. Amanda’s big heart makes room for everyone.

“She wants to be in a family. she likes being in a family. she likes having people she can count on. she is used to being in a family setting we just haven’t found the right fit for her permanently yet, said Katie Juliana, Older Child Matching Initiative recruiter.

Amanda enjoys going to church and being part of a community.