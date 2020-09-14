Val’s Kids: Amanda

Amanda is a sweet young lady who always has a compliment for everyone. Amanda’s favorite colors are pink and purple. The teen loves to dress up for special occasions.

Amanda is a Disney fan. Her favorite movie is Frozen. Amanda likes to ride her bike, play in the park, and go for walks. Amanda’s big heart makes room for everyone and she is hoping to find a place to call home.

“She wants to be in a family. She likes being in a family. She likes having people she can count on. She is used to being in a family setting we just haven’t found the right fit for her permanently yet.” Katie Juliana, Older Child Matching Initiative Recruiter said. Amanda enjoys going to church and being part of a community.

For more information about Amanda and post-permanency services, call 800-858-7926.

More Val's Kids