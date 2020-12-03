Val’s Kids: Andrew

This week’s Val’s Kid is described as a lover of the great outdoors. Andrew is ambitious. The teen is working a part-time job.

Andrew loves game nights, and cheering on the Golden State Warriors, Texans, or the Yankees, all while enjoying hoagies and wings.

Here’s what Andrew would bring to an adoptive family: “I’ll be there as a helper. Just to bring the family closer,” Andrew said.

Andrew’s Child Specific Recruiter, Sarah Frey, said he is, “Vibrant, caring he has a good sense of humor, he is helpful. He has a strong desire to become a mechanic and a love for cars he is very hands-on he is creative.”

Andrew is looking for an active family and would like to have siblings.

For more information about Andrew and post-permanency services, call 1-800-585-7926.