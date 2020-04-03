Val’s Kids: Andy

Andy is described as a sweet, shy boy. Andy enjoys looking at books, using sensory toys and spending time outside.

Andy loves being pushed on the swings and likes playing with Lego’s. Andy loves one on one time and is also okay with being alone to complete an activity. This young man loves to give hugs and high-fives. Andy has a great smile and requires a structured and routine family environment. Andy would do well in a house with animals.

“He also does very well with animals, especially dogs, so a family who had dogs would be great for him,”Lauren Hoover Specific Child Recruiter said.

I’d also add to that he needs a very structured environment, someone who is good with routine and consistency someone to keep that,” Tori Zink, Andy’s County Worker said.