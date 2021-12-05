Val’s Kids: Brandon

(WHTM) — An energetic young boy with a lovable personality describes this week’s Val’s Kid, Brandon.

He enjoys sports, especially football, and basketball and likes playing on teams. His favorite games are checkers and UNO.

Brandon is a fan of Italian food, especially Lasagna. Family is important to this young man who does well in school.

“I think Brandon would do well with a family that has a high energy level and would be interested in participating in sports. He’s played on a football team. He’s active. He’s a very active kid. So a family that would keep up with him.” Child Specific Recruiter Valerie Bevilacqua said.

Brandon has some family he calls or visits with and would like to continue once he’s adopted. He would like to have older siblings or be an only child in the family.