Val’s Kids: Brandon

An energetic young boy with a lovable personality describes this week’s Val’s Kid Brandon.

Brandon enjoys sports, especially football, and basketball. Brandon likes playing on teams. Brandon’s favorite board games are checkers and Uno. This young man is a fan of Italian food, especially lasagna.

Family is important to Brandon and when it comes to finding him a forever home.

“I think Brandon would do well with a family that has a high energy level and would be interested in participating in sports. He’s played on a football team. He’s active. He is a very active kid. So, a family that would keep up with him,” Valerie Bevilacqua, Brandon’s Child Specific Recruiter said.

Brandon has some family he calls or visits with and would like to continue those relationships once he is adopted. Brandon would also like to have older siblings or be the only child in the family.